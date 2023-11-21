Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Embracing 'Change' After 20 Years of Marriage: 'It's Always Beautiful'

"I would say, as we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip, and Chip is more like me," Joanna told a news outlet of their changing relationship dynamics.

"Jo and I are in this beautiful moment," Chip agreed. "We're evolving into each other. It's the second part of our marriage."

The 45-year-old explained that she's attempted to live in the moment and face her fears more, noting it's a "more real way to live" her life. As for Chip, he's taken on the role of being his wife's "biggest cheerleader" and support system while he slows his own life down.

"I’m like, ‘Hey, you go do whatever. My knees are killing me,'" he joked.