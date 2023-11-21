Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Embracing 'Change' After 20 Years of Marriage: 'It's Always Beautiful'
Chip and Joanna Gaines have learned a lot about each other and themselves throughout their 20 years of marriage.
The Fixer Upper stars tied the knot in 2003 and share four children — Ella, 17, Duke, 15, Emmie, 13 and Crew, 5.
"I would say, as we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip, and Chip is more like me," Joanna told a news outlet of their changing relationship dynamics.
"Jo and I are in this beautiful moment," Chip agreed. "We're evolving into each other. It's the second part of our marriage."
The 45-year-old explained that she's attempted to live in the moment and face her fears more, noting it's a "more real way to live" her life. As for Chip, he's taken on the role of being his wife's "biggest cheerleader" and support system while he slows his own life down.
"I’m like, ‘Hey, you go do whatever. My knees are killing me,'" he joked.
"We just see life differently now. You've rubbed off on me," Joanna confessed. "I think that’s the beauty of relationships in general."
"If Chip weren’t my partner, I would probably still be in the corner," she added. "From the moment I met him, he’s always experienced change in a positive way. Even if it was negative, it was, ‘All right. What do we do next?’ ... We’ve had so much change in our lives, and the proof is there: Change is hard, but it’s always beautiful."
Part of that change is watching their children grow up and enter new phases of their lives as well — and for the teens especially, the Magnolia Network founders realized they just "want to feel as normal as possible" while growing up with their tv star parents.
"So they don't ever talk about any of it. I think they love the idea of flying under the radar, feeling normal," Joanna said. "We get that. But maybe they'll be proud of this one day."
"Teenagers aren't notorious for compliments," Chip chimed in. "I'm sure we're not the only parents that come home and are like. I wonder it these teenagers even like us, much less are fond of the work we're doing."
The mother-of-four noted that it would be "so fun" to have some of their children work with them on their various projects one day, but they don't push their lives onto their kids.
"Chip is really good at saying, 'You need your own identity. When you're finished with college, go do some stuff on your own. Learn some stuff. And then if you want to come back years later and teach us, we're here,'" she shared.
Chip and Joanna spoke with People about their evolving relationship and their hopes for the future with their kids.