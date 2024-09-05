Joaquin Phoenix Says It Was 'Impressive' Lady Gaga Lost So Much Weight for Role in New 'Joker' Movie

Elsewhere in the press conference, Phoenix, who plays the film's titular role, didn't comment too much on what he ate while transforming into the character.

“I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that,” he said.

“It felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time,” Phoenix explained. “So it felt a bit more difficult, but it is safe.”