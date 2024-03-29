Lady Gaga Debuts Bleached Eyebrows in Emotional Birthday Post: See the Shocking Transformation
Lady Gaga has a new look!
On Thursday, March 28, the pop star shared a snap of herself with bleached eyebrows after rocking platinum blonde hair and brown brows for years.
The upload — which featured the stunner holding up a peace sign while in the car — was in honor of the singer’s 38th birthday.
Gaga also shared an emotional message, where she reflected on how great her life has been lately.
“Today has been so special — I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy,” she began, referencing her relationship with boyfriend Michael Polansky.
“I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC — I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember our movie Joker 2: Folie à Deux is coming out soon 😍 — AND seeing messages from all over the world from little monsters — artists — publications that love my work it means so much to me,” she continued.
“Thank you thank you thank you for loving me the way you do and for having such a real love for my songs — I’ve been writing ❤️pop songs since I was a little girl I can’t believe I still get to do what I love. This year will be an important and meaningful year for us I know. Music changes people lives I’m so honored I get to be a part of that in this life 🖤,” she emotionally concluded.
Fans shared their celebratory remarks in honor of the birthday girl.
“Thank you for all the love you give us! You deserve all the happiness in the world, I can't wait to see you again!” one user penned, while another raved, “I love you so much mother, thank you for being such an amazing role model and woman to look up to.”
The upload came a couple weeks after Gaga clapped back at haters who came after transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney for posting a snap of the two of them together for International Women's Day.
"It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred," Gaga began the lengthy message. "When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it 'backlash' I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence."
"But it is not surprising given the immense work that it’s obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us," she pointed out.
"May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life — that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for. I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as 'backlash.' People deserve better," she concluded.