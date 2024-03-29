Lady Gaga Debuts Bleached Eyebrows in Emotional Birthday Post: See the Shocking Transformation

“Today has been so special — I can’t remember a time I was so happy on my bday. I am in love with my best friend, my family and friends are loving and kind and healthy,” she began, referencing her relationship with boyfriend Michael Polansky.

“I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC — I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember our movie Joker 2: Folie à Deux is coming out soon 😍 — AND seeing messages from all over the world from little monsters — artists — publications that love my work it means so much to me,” she continued.