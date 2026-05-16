NEWS Jodie Foster, 63, Sparks Health Concerns as She's Seen Walking With a Cane Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH 63-year-old Jodie Foster sparked concern when she was spotted having trouble walking with a cane on a NYC outing with her wife. Lesley Abravanel May 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Actress Jodie Foster was recently photographed leaning on a cane while running errands on the streets of New York City. Representatives for the 63-year-old Oscar winner have not confirmed the exact medical reason for the use of a walking aid. The elusive Silence of the Lambs star was seen shopping in Manhattan with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, 56, and was observed stopping frequently to rest. Hedison stepped in to carry the bags and support her. This is not the first time the actress has required assistance with walking.

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Source: MEGA In 2018, Foster tore her ACL during a ski accident.

In 2018, Foster tore her ACL during a ski accident, using crutches on stage at the 90th Academy Awards. She temporarily transitioned to using a skull-topped cane before achieving a full recovery. Foster is starring in the French-language film A Private Life (Vie Privée), marking a return to leading roles following her acclaimed work in Nyad (2023) and True Detective: Night Country (2024).

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Source: Vie Privée;@sonypicturesclassics/youtube The 'Taxi Driver' icon is actively producing through her company.

The Taxi Driver icon is actively producing through her company and has recently spoken about embracing her 60s and enjoying her career more. The former child star openly shared that turning 60 brought a profound sense of relief, freedom and deep contentment compared to the struggles of her earlier decades. After entering this stage of life, she has frequently spoken about letting go of societal pressures, embracing aging, and transitioning into a fulfilling role as a mentor in Hollywood.

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Source: MEGA The actress spoke about how great she feels in her 60s.

Foster describes a sudden, positive chemical or psychological shift that occurred the exact day she reached her 60s, saying, “I think it’s some kind of hormone or something that got injected into my system, where suddenly the day I turned 60 was, you know, one of the best days of my life.” “There’s something about turning 60 that’s been so wonderful, about letting go of some of the baggage of trying to compete with your younger self. And there was a lot of pressure to compete with my younger self. You learn that all that anxiety didn’t serve...” she continued. She has contrastingly reflected on her 50s as a time of professional and personal confusion, making her 60s feel like a major awakening.

Source: MEGA The star said 50s can be 'awkward.'