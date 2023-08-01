Jodie Sweetin Admits She and 'Fuller' House Costar Candace Cameron 'Challenge Each Other' After 'Traditional Marriage' Online Dispute
Months after Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure got into a heated feud after the latter made some remarks about "traditional marriage," it seems like the two are in a better place.
However, Sweetin, 41, who played Stephanie Tanner in Full House and Fuller House alongside Bure, who played D.J. Tanner, revealed she and Bure, 47, have a sisterly bond.
"It's so funny because we challenge each other. I am not a runner, Andrea [Barber] is a runner and Candace is a runner. I'll never forget for Andrea's 40th birthday, she wanted us all to run four miles. I was like, 'I am not doing it.' Candace was like, 'You have to.' I was like, 'I'm not.' So, as a sister would, she was like, 'No, you're running this. I don't care. This is what's happening.' And I did, and I ran four miles consecutively, and I never have to do that again," the Hollywood Darlings alum said in the Tuesday, August 1, episode of David Yontef's podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope."
"Having Candace and Andrea as best friends growing up and sort of as older sister figures, it meant a lot," she added. "I was an only child, so it was great to have those relationships."
As OK! previously reported, in November 2022, Sweetin appeared to throw some shade at Bure after she explained she chose to join the Great American Family network, which does not feature same-s** couples in its projects, because it showcases "traditional marriages" and "the kind of stories my family and I love to watch."
JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article, titled, "Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays."
Sweetin wrote to Siwa in the comments section via Instagram, saying, "You know I love you."
However, the two reunited earlier this year at 90's Con, where Bure insisted the cast has a tight bond no matter what.
"When we say we're family, we mean it. I mean, we're family to the core," the actress told Entertainment Tonight. "We're each other's ride or dies. Nothing gets in between all of us."
Dave Coulier added, "And we bicker, and we say stuff to each other, just like family."