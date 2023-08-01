Jodie Sweetin Admits She and 'Fuller' House Costar Candace Cameron 'Challenge Each Other' After 'Traditional Marriage' Online Dispute

"It's so funny because we challenge each other. I am not a runner, Andrea [Barber] is a runner and Candace is a runner. I'll never forget for Andrea's 40th birthday, she wanted us all to run four miles. I was like, 'I am not doing it.' Candace was like, 'You have to.' I was like, 'I'm not.' So, as a sister would, she was like, 'No, you're running this. I don't care. This is what's happening.' And I did, and I ran four miles consecutively, and I never have to do that again," the Hollywood Darlings alum said in the Tuesday, August 1, episode of David Yontef's podcast "Behind the Velvet Rope."

"Having Candace and Andrea as best friends growing up and sort of as older sister figures, it meant a lot," she added. "I was an only child, so it was great to have those relationships."