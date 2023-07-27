JoJo Siwa Doesn't Regret Slamming Candace Cameron Bure's 'Traditional Marriage' Comments: 'We Are Never Going to Be Friends'
JoJo Siwa doesn't regret standing up for what she believes in.
Last year, the Nickelodeon alum called Candace Cameron Bure the rudest celebrity she's ever met — and though Siwa wanted bygones to be bygones after Bure offered an apology, the dancer admitted she's now keeping her distance due to actress' "traditional marriage" comments.
As OK! reported, Bure, 47, was accused of being homophobic after she said her new network, Great American Family, would focus on telling stories about "traditional marriages."
On the Thursday, July 27, episode of Nick Viall's podcast, Siwa — who came out in 2021 — admitted she was put off by the Fuller House star's words.
"She did her Christmas press release for her [Great American Family] movies and it’s fine," she said. "It wasn’t about that, it was that she wants to do a movie about that to put down the LGBTQIA [community] and that she was going to specifically make movies that had no representation of LGBTQIA."
"It’s fine if you are doing it because it’s just your movie’s story line and it is what it is ... not everything needs to be gay essentially," continued the bubbly blonde, 20. "But when you’re doing it out of spite to say that, ‘Too much is about LGBTQIA and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional,’ that got to me a little bit.”
Siwa realized she and Bure "are never going to agree or be friends" or get along.
"I’m never going to be able to change her. She’s not gonna be able to change me, we can both just live life … but I wish she was able to be a little more open, a little more accepting," she explained. "I’m OK with calling her out in the way that I did."
After Bure made her comments and sparked immense backlash — at the time, Siwa condemned her — the mom-of-three issued a statement and insisted she wasn't against same-sex marriage.
"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," stated the TV star. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies."