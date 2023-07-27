JoJo Siwa Doesn't Regret Slamming Candace Cameron Bure's 'Traditional Marriage' Comments: 'We Are Never Going to Be Friends'

"She did her Christmas press release for her [Great American Family] movies and it’s fine," she said. "It wasn’t about that, it was that she wants to do a movie about that to put down the LGBTQIA [community] and that she was going to specifically make movies that had no representation of LGBTQIA."

"It’s fine if you are doing it because it’s just your movie’s story line and it is what it is ... not everything needs to be gay essentially," continued the bubbly blonde, 20. "But when you’re doing it out of spite to say that, ‘Too much is about LGBTQIA and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional,’ that got to me a little bit.”