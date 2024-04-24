'Real Ron Burgundy Moment': President Joe Biden Mocked for Accidentally Reading Teleprompter Instructions During His Speech

A clip of Biden's flub went viral on X, previously known as Twitter, where several users mocked the president for being "on autopilot" and "scheduling his supporters chants."

One user wrote, "Biden reads every word on the teleprompter including the word 'pause' during a national trade union conference speech ... Americans are increasingly worried about Biden's mental state going into the election. According to a new AP poll, 63% of Americans are 'not very or not at all confident' in Biden's mental capability to serve as president."

Another user commented, "We just witnessed a real Ron Burgundy moment in real time. Please, someone slip in a 'F--- you San Diego' into one of his speeches."

A third user joked, "Someone forgot to patch Biden's autopilot to include reading comprehension."