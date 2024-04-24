'Real Ron Burgundy Moment': President Joe Biden Mocked for Accidentally Reading Teleprompter Instructions During His Speech
President Joe Biden faced a teleprompter mishap that once again sparked conversation about his speaking abilities while attending the annual conference for North America’s Building Trades Unions.
During the event, President Biden received an endorsement from a major labor organization for his re-election bid. However, the focus quickly shifted from this endorsement to a moment in his speech where he read out the teleprompter instruction, "Pause."
Biden was seen laughing after a teleprompter error acknowledging the flub he had made.
A clip of Biden's flub went viral on X, previously known as Twitter, where several users mocked the president for being "on autopilot" and "scheduling his supporters chants."
One user wrote, "Biden reads every word on the teleprompter including the word 'pause' during a national trade union conference speech ... Americans are increasingly worried about Biden's mental state going into the election. According to a new AP poll, 63% of Americans are 'not very or not at all confident' in Biden's mental capability to serve as president."
Another user commented, "We just witnessed a real Ron Burgundy moment in real time. Please, someone slip in a 'F--- you San Diego' into one of his speeches."
A third user joked, "Someone forgot to patch Biden's autopilot to include reading comprehension."
This incident is not new for President Biden. One notable occurrence was in 2022 when he awkwardly stated, "End of quote. Repeat the line," in response to the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
The Assistant Press Secretary defended the President's speech, claiming that Biden intentionally deviated from the teleprompter script when he said, "Let me repeat the line," as it was written in the speech transcript. However, this explanation did not convince many.
The video footage of the speech mishap has been widely shared, reigniting discussions about Biden's reliance on teleprompters and his ability to deliver speeches effectively in his old age.
As OK! previously reported, Biden made a very controversial slip up during his trip to Ireland.
During his speech at Windsor pub, he confused New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team with the British military force known as the Black and Tans — a group that terrorized Ireland.
Biden's mental fitness has been questioned numerous times during his time in office. However, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down any speculation that the administration has been protecting the current president's various gaffes.