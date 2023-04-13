President Joe Biden Confuses ‘All Blacks’ Rugby Team With ‘Black And Tan’ Military Force During Ireland Trip
President Joe Biden made a very controversial slip up during his trip to Ireland.
During the commander-in-chief's speech at the Windsor pub in Dundalkon Wednesday, April 12, Biden confused New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team with the British military force known as the Black and Tans — the group that terrorized Ireland.
“This was given to me by one of these guys, right here. He was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans," the 80-year-old mistakenly said while thanking Irish player Rob Kearney for giving him a tie as a gift. The following day, the White House corrected the gaffe in the official transcript of the remarks.
Biden's mental fitness has been questioned numerous times during his time in office. However, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down any speculation that the administration has been protecting the former senator's multiple public slip ups.
"Absolutely not. Absolutely not," the staffer made clear to a reporter during an April 11 press conference. "I understand, John. I understand. I understand. I have dealt with this question about three times already. I understand. It is the job of you all to ask this question to me. I totally get that. And that's not a problem at all."
"But certainly the president, many times, has stood in front of all of you, has taken questions on his own because he wanted to see what was on your minds. He wanted to see what the questions you all were going to ask him, and he wanted to answer them directly. That has happened multiple times, many times, during this administration. And that will certainly continue to be. When it comes to a formal press conference, I don't have anything to share with you at this time," she continued while offering an explanation as to why Biden was not doing any press in Ireland.
"So I'll say this: It is also unprecedented that a president takes as many shouted questions as this president has, and he has," Jean-Pierre noted. "OK. Well, we'll certainly get the data and share that with all of you … I hear you. I hear you on the press conference, on a formal press conference. We get this probably every couple of months when you guys ask us about a formal press conference. I don't have anything to share with all of you at this time, And I'll just leave it there."