Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Biden Reveals She Was Hospitalized Amid Father's Cancer Diagnosis: 'Better Safe Than Sorry'

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Joe Biden's daughter was hospitalized. Ashley Biden revealed that she has been admitted to the hospital in an October 1 Instagram photo, shot from what appeared to be a hospital bed. "What a f'ing day," she captioned the picture of her smiling in a hospital gown, surrounded by wires seemingly treating her mysterious condition.

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'Better Safe Than Sorry'

Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/INSTAGRAM Ashley Biden revealed she has already been released from the hospital.

Ashley added the song "Let It All Work Out," by Lil' Wayne, to the post, indicating to her followers that she was in good spirits despite the health scare. "I be ok," she reassured her audience. "Better safe than sorry." The 45-year-old explained that she had just been discharged and was on the mend by the time she posted the slightly alarming photo. The reason for her hospitalization was not revealed.

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Source: MEGA Ashley Biden recently revealed she is falling in love with life.

The alarming post came just days after the activist and social worker gushed that she was "falling in love with life again," following her divorce and her father's cancer diagnosis. Ashley filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, Dr. Howard Krein, in August 2025. "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before," she posted just moments after turning in the papers.

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Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/INSTAGRAM Ashley Biden supported Joe Biden during his cancer battle.

Ashley is also navigating family health issues after the former president was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in May 2025. Ashley previously called the summer of 2025 one of the hardest periods of her life, but shared heartfelt photos spending meaningful time with her father. In September, Joe gave a major update on his cancer battle following more than a year of treatment. "I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who helped to control my cancer and who continue to take such good care of me,” he shared in a social media post in honor of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

'The Strongest Fighter I Know'

Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/INSTAGRAM Ashley Biden called Joe Biden the 'strongest fighter.'