Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Says She's 'Falling in Love With Life Again' After Dad's Cancer Diagnosis and Her Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Biden said she's "FALLing in love with life again" in a social media post contemplating her personal healing and turning hardship into purpose. The 45-year-old filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, in August 2025 after 13 years of marriage. Moments after filing for divorce, she reposted an insightful quote on Instagram stating, “New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2025.

Her dad, former President Joe Biden, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in May 2025. Ashley previously called the summer of 2025 one of the hardest periods of her life, but shared messages of fortitude, family support, and spending meaningful time with her father. In late December 2025, she shared a vulnerable year-end message, saying the year "broke my heart, fixed my vision, and restored me," and indicating how much she relied on family, friends and her faith.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Biden Defended Her Dad Against Cognitive Claims

Source: MEGA Ashley Biden occasionally shares photos with her dad, former President Joe Biden.

During a father-daughter hike at Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware in September 2025, she shared a photo with her dad, calling the quality time "chicken soup for my soul" and adding, "I feel so grateful for our walks and talks. 🥇 Dad!” Joe shared an update in September stating that his radiation treatment for advanced prostate cancer "worked as intended" to help control the disease. In 2024, Ashley aggressively defended her father against claims regarding his mental acuity. After former Democratic fundraiser turned Fox News fixture Lindy Li claimed there was a cover-up regarding Joe's decline, Ashley lashed out on Instagram, warning, "I don't know you but can't wait to meet your a-- in court. Ready for a lawsuit? Let's go!" She also previously shut down rumors about her father, writing, "The ONLY coverup of this family is a BEACH coverup."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Joe Biden's daughter Ashley had her private diary stolen and sold to a conservative group.

In an emotional, unsealed letter written to U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in April, Ashley detailed the severe "pain, anxiety, and re-traumatization" caused by the theft of her private diary — which was stolen from a Florida home and sold to a conservative group. She explicitly urged the judge to hand down a prison sentence to hold the thief accountable. In her September posts featuring a series of pictures of her alone and with her dad and friends like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fashionista Rachel Zoe, she said she is continuing to dance and finding strength, purpose and joy again.

Source: MEGA Ashley Biden opened up about finding joy again amid her dad's cancer battle and a recent divorce.