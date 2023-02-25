President Joe Biden Awkwardly Name Drops Aretha Franklin's 'Who's Zoomin' Who' When Asked If He Will Visit Tragic Ohio Crash Site

“At this point, I’m not,” Biden announced. “I did a whole video, I mean, um, what the h*ll, on...” the 80-year-old trailed off. “Zoom! All I can think of every time I think of Zoom is that song in my generation, 'Who’s Zoomin’ Who',” he added, referring to the 1985 hit.

This comes as Biden continues to receive criticism from the GOP for his lack of involvement in the recent toxic train derailment.