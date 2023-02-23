President Joe Biden Labeled A 'Dummy' After Not Following Walking Directions On Red Carpet In Poland: 'Embarrassment To Our Country'

As OK! previously reported, people have given Biden flak for visiting Ukraine over the Ohio train derailment, including Donald Trump.

"This hasn't been done in two years ... nobody has seen anything like it. Even now, you have a president going to Ukraine and you have people in Ohio who are in desperate need of help," the 76-year-old pointed out earlier this week. "I was very proud to say I announced I was going to Ohio ... FEMA said, I am not going to give him anything. The Biden administration said we are not going to give him anything, and then I announced I am going. Please sit down, we'll be here for a while. What do we have to do?"