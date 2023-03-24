President Joe Biden's 'Concerns' About Kamala Harris' Ability To Beat Donald Trump Is 'A Factor' In His Decision To Run For Re-Election
President Joe Biden is reportedly considering running for re-election in 2024 due to doubts in Vice President Kamala Harris' abilities.
The 80-year-old has "concerns" about Harris' performance throughout his administration, according to a source, and he is unsure if she could successfully take on Donald Trump in the upcoming election if he chooses to step aside from the presidency.
"If he did not think she was capable, he would not have picked her," a former White House official explained to an outlet. "But it is a question of consistently rising to the occasion."
"I think his running for re-election is less about her and more about him," the source added. "But I do think that she and the Democratic bench [are] a factor."
A second White House insider shared, "A point of tension in their relationship is that I don’t think that the president sees her as somebody who takes anything off of his plate," further speculating this is because she's too afraid of "messing up."
However, a third White House official claimed Harris has helped Biden consistently, particularly in her work advocating for abortion rights after the Supreme Court voted to overturn the previous protections granted by Roe v. Wade.
This comes as Harris continues to face backlash regarding recent public appearances, from awkwardly stumbling over her words while giving a speech for Women's History Month to seemingly being unable to define her role as vice president to Stephen Colbert.
As OK! previously reported, when asked "what’s the actual role on a daily basis" as VP, the 58-year-old talked on and on about what a great experience it was to work alongside "extraordinary leader" President Biden and what it was like for the Biden administration to "come in" at the "height of the pandemic."
"That's an excellent answer and, uh, the question was what's the job of the vice president," Colbert quipped back, jokingly implying she hadn't answered him at all — and viewers agreed.
"It is deeply concerning that Kamala Harris, a possible fire future candidate for POTUS, can’t handle a softball question like this from Stephen Colbert," one critic commented. "It does not inspire confidence, to put it mildly."
