VP Kamala Harris Slammed For Stumbling Over Her Words While Commemorating Women's History Month: 'Absolute Cringe'
Oops, she did it again! Vice President Kamala Harris had people confused when she spoke at an event which celebrated Women's History Month on Wednesday, March 22.
"So, during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been," Harris, 58, said.
She continued, "We see the suffragists, the riveters, the marchers, the mothers and sisters and aunts and grandmothers and daughters, all the giants upon whose broad shoulders we stand."
After the brunette beauty made the remarks, people couldn't help but mock her for not making sense.
"Throughout history is considered by some the best time to make history," one person wrote, while another said, "Absolute cringe."
This is hardly the first time the politician has failed to string together a sentence.
In October 2022, she went on about yellow school buses and how much she adores them.
“Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? It’s part of our experience growing up. It’s part of a nostalgia, a memory of the excitement and joy of going to school to be with your favorite teacher, to be with your best friends and to learn. The school bus takes us there,” she said.
Naturally, people immediately had something to say about her comments.
One person wrote, “Democrats have been hiding Kamala, but she just had a press conference and talked about yellow school buses and my goodness they really can’t let her talk in public about anything,” while another added, “Okay changed my mind about [John] Fetterman."
“Please sing Wheels on the Bus, please sing Wheels on the Bus," a third person said.
Prior to that, she couldn't stop rambling, prompting people to call her out.
"We invested an additional $12 billion into community banks, because we know community banks are in the community, and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community," Harris, who was at Claflin University in South Carolina with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, said via a video clip that has since gone viral.
"Kamala Harris, the greatest orator since Winston Churchill, on community banks. Enjoy," one person wrote, while another simply said, Profound."
A third person added, "You would think by now she’d have a copy editor to say, 'Maybe we shouldn’t repeat the same word five times in the same sentence.'"