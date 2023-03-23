VP Kamala Harris Slammed For Stumbling Over Her Words While Commemorating Women's History Month: 'Absolute Cringe'

Oops, she did it again! Vice President Kamala Harris had people confused when she spoke at an event which celebrated Women's History Month on Wednesday, March 22.

"So, during Women’s History Month, we celebrate and we honor the women who made history throughout history, who saw what could be unburdened by what had been," Harris, 58, said.

She continued, "We see the suffragists, the riveters, the marchers, the mothers and sisters and aunts and grandmothers and daughters, all the giants upon whose broad shoulders we stand."