President Joe Biden Hints At Re-Election Bid While Handing Out Pulitzer Prizes To Bruce Springsteen & Vera Wang

It looks like President Joe Biden is attempting to stay in the White House for the next four years!

Though the politician, 80, hasn't officially announced he's running for president again — he's expected to in the next coming weeks — he couldn't help but slip in a joke while handing out Pulitzer Prizes to A-list celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen and Vera Wang.

When giving novelist Colson Whitehead his medal, Biden said, "Pretty good man. I'm kind of looking for a back-to-back year myself."