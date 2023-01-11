President Joe Biden Seemingly Confuses Salvation Army Member For Secret Service Member
Salvation Army or Secret Service?
Over the weekend, President Joe Biden sparked confusion after he apparently conflated a member of the Salvation Army for one of his presidential security guards, whispering seemingly sensitive information to an aid worker while visiting a migrant center.
On Sunday, January 8, the Commander-in-Chief headed down to El Paso, N. Mex. — his first trip to the controversial locale since his inauguration in January 2021 — where he proceeded to kick his visit off to a strange start, appearing to get a little too friendly with a Salvation Army member, Radar Online reported.
“I spent some time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine,” Biden purportedly told the worker upon shaking his hand. While the man appeared visibly confused by 46’s bizarre greeting, he smiled, Biden continuing on amid his visit.
This strained moment is far from the only awkward instance to stem from Biden’s Southwest stay — according to investigative reporter Sara Carter, it seems some locals are peeved surrounding the desperate clean-up efforts of the areas where migrants had allegedly been sleeping before 46’s arrival.
"[They] were throwing those clothes into the bins as well to get them out of the way and get them off the streets," Carter explained during a recent appearance on Hannity, before describing the issue of immigration as a "very serious national security concern.”
But it isn’t just Carter — according to the reporter, ex-Marine Joe Barraza also had concerns about the matter, slamming the clean-up as a “scramble” done for PR purposes.
"It's a cover-up ... President Biden does decide to come and take a look here, or he sends somebody else to do it with a camera that's going to be shown on one of their favorite channels, they'll say 'there's no problem there never has been,'" Barraza explained.
"They're trying to cover all this up,” he said, “and you can tell because it's a scramble."