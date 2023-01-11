President Joe Biden Seemingly Confuses Salvation Army Member For Secret Service Member

Salvation Army or Secret Service?

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden sparked confusion after he apparently conflated a member of the Salvation Army for one of his presidential security guards, whispering seemingly sensitive information to an aid worker while visiting a migrant center.

On Sunday, January 8, the Commander-in-Chief headed down to El Paso, N. Mex. — his first trip to the controversial locale since his inauguration in January 2021 — where he proceeded to kick his visit off to a strange start, appearing to get a little too friendly with a Salvation Army member, Radar Online reported.