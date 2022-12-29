Donald Trump Reposts Article Arguing That Melania Trump Did A Better Job Decorating The White House For Christmas Than Jill Biden

In 2017, Melania picked an all-white Christmas theme, but she was frequently ridiculed for her taste on social media.

While at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, in November 2021, Donald fought back and stuck up for his wife.

"I remember she made these magnificent red trees, and the media said, 'Oh, that's terrible.' I said, 'Honey, next time, try white,'" he said. "She made magnificently — remember, the most beautiful you've ever seen — white trees. And they said, 'Oh, that's terrible.' I said, the next time: 'Let's do it more traditionally. Let's go with green.'"

"We went with beautiful green trees, and they said: 'Why wouldn't you make them white like they used to be?'" he shared.