President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris Rally Together For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's U.S. Visit
Despite their purported spats, it seems President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris came together this week to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for the United States’ continued support in the war against Russia.
On Wednesday, December 21, the Eastern European figurehead traveled around Washington D.C., where he addressed both lawmakers, discussing his nation’s ongoing battle with Russian forces.
Zelenskyy first stopped at the White House where he met with Commander-in-Chief Biden, who reiterated his support for Ukraine, announcing billions more in aid before denouncing Russia’s actions.
"We should be clear about what Russia is doing — it is purposefully attacking Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying the systems that provide heat and light to the Ukrainian people during the coldest, darkest part of the year. Russia is using winter as a weapon," Biden explained during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy before urging his guest to address “the American people” directly.
"We really fight for our common victory against this tyranny,” Zelenskyy said. “And that is real life. And we will win. And I really want [to] win together. Not want — I am sure.”
The Ukrainian leader continued these confident sentiments in his address to Congress later that evening, where he was greeted with a standing ovation from lawmakers including Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"Ukraine is alive and kicking,” said Zelenskyy, adding that "Russian tyranny has lost control” amid the nations’ ongoing conflict.
"Standing here today, I recall the words of the president Franklin Delano Roosevelt …’The American people in their righteous might will win through absolute victory,'" he continued. "The Ukrainian people will win too. Absolutely."
Their respective warm welcomes seemingly signifies camaraderie between Biden and Harris, who have reportedly been on less-than-stellar terms throughout their administrations’ tenure.
“The division between Team Biden and Team Harris could not be bigger,” a source familiar with the pair recently spilled. “The situation is dire.”
CBS News previously reported on Zelenskyy's tour of Washington D.C..