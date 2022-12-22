President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris Rally Together For Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's U.S. Visit

Despite their purported spats, it seems President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris came together this week to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for the United States’ continued support in the war against Russia.

On Wednesday, December 21, the Eastern European figurehead traveled around Washington D.C., where he addressed both lawmakers, discussing his nation’s ongoing battle with Russian forces.

Zelenskyy first stopped at the White House where he met with Commander-in-Chief Biden, who reiterated his support for Ukraine, announcing billions more in aid before denouncing Russia’s actions.