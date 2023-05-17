White House Drama as Top Biden Aide…

Jean-Pierre responded, "I would leave it to the Department of Justice to speak to that."

But Wegmann wouldn't stop and kept pressing Jean-Pierre for answers. "The president talks often about how he wants the DOJ and FBI to remain independent and above the fray. That report seems to reflect the opposite. Does he agree with Special Counsel Durham that there needs to be wholesale changes at the FBI?" he asked.

"Again, that is with the Department of Justice," Jean-Pierre said as she closed her briefing book. "That's not something that I'm going to speak from the podium. As you just stated in your question, we believe in an independent Department of Justice. That's what the president said when he was running and that's what the president has said the last two years."

"Thank you so much. I'll see you guys in Japan," she added as she made her way off the podium and stormed off.