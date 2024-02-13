President Joe Biden Rips Donald Trump Apart for Suggesting He'd 'Abandon NATO Allies' If the U.S. Was Attacked by Russia
Donald Trump often sparks backlash with his controversial claims, but the 77-year-old earned a scathing response from President Joe Biden after speculating on situations in which he would refuse to assist NATO allies during a South Carolina rally on Saturday, February 12.
"One of the presidents of a big country stood up, said, 'Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?'" Trump told his crowd of supporters, recalling a conversation he'd had in the past. "I said, 'You didn’t pay, you’re delinquent? ... No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the h--- they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills."
President Biden released a firmly-worded statement to a news outlet denouncing Trump's concerning remarks.
"Under my administration, the United States of America has stood shoulder to shoulder with our allies to build a NATO alliance that is bigger and stronger than ever and stands in defense of democracy against Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian aggression," he said. "America’s leadership on the world stage and support for our allies is critical to keeping the American people safe here at home."
"If my opponent, Donald Trump, is able to regain power, he is making it clear as day that he will abandon our NATO allies if Russia attacks and allow Russia to 'do whatever the h--- they want' with them," he added.
"Serving as Commander-in-Chief is the ultimate responsibility and one that should weigh heavily on the individuals that hold this office," the 81-year-old POTUS continued. "Donald Trump’s admission that he intends to give Putin a greenlight for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous."
"Sadly, they are also predictable coming from a man who is promising to rule as a dictator like the ones he praises on day one if he returns to the oval office," he noted. "As you’ve heard me say, freedom and democracy itself are on the ballot in November, and I am running for reelection to make sure that they endure."
