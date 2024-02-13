President Joe Biden Rips Donald Trump Apart for Suggesting He'd 'Abandon NATO Allies' If the U.S. Was Attacked by Russia

Donald Trump often sparks backlash with his controversial claims, but the 77-year-old earned a scathing response from President Joe Biden after speculating on situations in which he would refuse to assist NATO allies during a South Carolina rally on Saturday, February 12.

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up, said, 'Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?'" Trump told his crowd of supporters, recalling a conversation he'd had in the past. "I said, 'You didn’t pay, you’re delinquent? ... No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the h--- they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills."