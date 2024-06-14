Who Will Die First? President Joe Biden and Donald Trump's Lifespans Predicted by Actuary
Regardless of their political views, Joe Biden and Donald Trump have both already lived to an impressive age.
As the 2024 presidential election rapidly approaches, citizens of the United States have frequently expressed concerns regarding the ages of the current commander-in-chief, 81, and the expected Republican candidate, 78.
While many wonder whether the political rivals are too old to return to the White House for a second term, credentialed actuary Scott Witt used his expert knowledge to predict how long Biden and Trump will likely live.
First and foremost, Witt informed a news publication how since both Trump and Biden are white men, there is strong scientific data backing the chance of them living for at least another five years.
Since they already have survived for roughly eight decades, their ability to avoid dying for this long drastically increases the probability of more life ahead, according to Witt.
Additionally, Trump and Biden have both outlived the expected lifespans of men born around the same year they were welcomed into the world in 1946 and 1942, respectively.
"You live to that age, you’re probably not going to die of an opioid overdose, you’re probably not going to die in a drunk driving accident," Witt explained. "Once you survive all these risks, you’ve made it that long, you’ve got some longevity in you, it’s not crazy to think you could live longer."
Plus, their parents' long lives further fuel the likelihood Biden and Trump have some time left before they pass.
The Democratic president's father died at age 86, with his mother living until 92.
Trump's dad passed at age 93, while his mom was laid to rest at 88 years old.
- 'Narcissistic' Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He Will Purposefully Lose the First Presidential Debate to Joe Biden: 'He Knows He's Going to Get Destroyed'
- Donald Trump Questions Taylor Swift's Support of Joe Biden While Meeting With House Republicans: 'Why Would She Endorse This Dope?'
- Hunter Biden Claims He Is 'More Grateful' for the Support From His Family Than He Is 'Disappointed' by the Guilty Verdict
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The controversial conservative and Biden also both have healthy habits, as neither of them are big on smoking and drinking.
The healthiest of men within Trump's age range are predicted to live another 14 years, putting The Apprentice alum's life expectancy at 92, while those grouped in Biden's age category could expect to live until 94.
Despite the immense pressure presidents of the United States face on a daily basis, former leaders of the nation have interestingly lived to impressive ages.
In fact, the past three presidents to pass — Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford and George H. W. Bush — all lived past age 90.
Plus, former president Jimmy Carter is months away from turning 100, though he is unfortunately no longer awake every day and remains in hospice.
"That could be a coincidence, but it could be indicative of advances in medicine, especially among those who have access to the best of the best in terms of health care," Witt noted.
The Daily Beast spoke to Witt about Biden and Trump's lifespans.