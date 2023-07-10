Joe Biden's Explosive Temper Revealed, President Yells at Aides in Interrogative Outbursts: Report

President Joe Biden apparently has a very different persona behind closed doors, according to a new report.

An insider claimed the president, 80, swears and insults staffers while inside the White House, with him consistently saying: “God d*****, how the f*** don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f******* bulls*** me!” and “Get the f*** out of here!”

“No one is safe,” not even senior aides, one administration official told the outlet. "Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast."