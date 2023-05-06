Donald Trump Warned to Prepare for Ron DeSantis' 'Fiery Temper'
Ron DeSantis has yet to announce his rumored 2024 presidential run, but in the case that he does, Donald Trump could come face-to-face with the Florida governor's alleged "fiery temper."
According to an ex-advisor and past political hopefuls who have faced off against the 44-year-old, DeSantis "goes right to anger" when on the debate stage.
"Ron always had a problem with letting attacks get to him and getting visibly shaken by them," the former advisor explained in a recent interview with ABC News. "Not sure how that would play with Trump standing across from him."
Heather Beaven — who serves as the CEO of an education nonprofit and debated DeSantis over 10 years ago before losing to him in the 2012 congressional race — doubled down on the claims that DeSantis struggles with his emotions when put under the pressure of political debates.
"He goes right to anger. There's no humor punch-back," she told the outlet. "There was him in control, and then flashes of fiery temper."
"It's just a thin skin," she added. "He gets a little aggressive, he gets a little temperamental, he doesn't like to be corrected ... There's an air of 'You don't have the right to question me.'"
- John Cleese Compares King Charles III to Donald Trump Over Controversial Coronation Pledge
- Tucker Carlson Panics That Donald Trump Will 'Blame' Fox News If He 'Loses' 2020 Election in Leaked Text Messages
- Donald Trump 'Smelled Really Bad' on 'The Apprentice,' Kathy Griffin Claims: 'I Tried to Ignore Him'
However, the debate stage won't be the first time Trump and DeSantis have butted heads. The former POTUS has repeatedly taken shots at his potential political rival, from giving him nicknames such as "Meatball Ron" and "Ron DeSanctimonious" to bragging that he's beating him in the polls and accusing him of needing an "emergency personality transplant."
"Now that Ron DeSanctimonious is finally admitting he’s in the Race by beginning to fight back ... his polls have crashed so he has no other choice," Trump said on Wednesday, March 22. "He is, for a Republican, an average governor, he got 1.2 million less Votes in Florida than me. Florida has been successful for many years, long before I put Ron there — It’s amazing what Ocean and Sunshine will do!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
ABC News reported both the advisor and Beaven's comments on DeSantis.