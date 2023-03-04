Ron DeSantis Loses His Cool With Reporter When Challenged Over How He'd Handle Ukraine Conflict

"I ask about Ukraine and he says that 'there's a critique of [Joe] Biden, and I think I'm sympathetic to it in the sense that, is our policy just do whatever [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy wants? Or do we have a concrete idea of what we're trying to achieve exactly?'" Charter wrote.

"When I ask him how it should be handled differently, he refers to Biden being 'weak on the world stage' and failing at deterrence, but as that is not answering how it should be handled now, I ask again. DeSantis does not have anything to add: 'Perhaps you should cover some other ground? I think I've said enough,'" he added of the heated interaction, adding that he showed a "flash of temper" when asked about Ukraine.