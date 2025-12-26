Joe Biden's Family Photo Sparks Backlash as Ex-Prez Is Barely Visible: 'Why Are You in the Back?'

Article continues below advertisement

The Bidens' latest holiday family photo is raising eyebrows after former president Joe Biden appeared nearly hidden in the background. On Wednesday, December 24, the ex-president shared a Christmas Eve snapshot on X showing the family gathered in front of a decorated Christmas tree. While the scene looked festive at first glance, fans quickly noticed Biden standing toward the back of the group, with son Hunter Biden positioned front and center.

Source: @JoeBiden/X Joe Biden shared a Christmas Eve family photo on X.

Former First Lady Jill Biden was also featured prominently, standing directly in front of Joe, who was diagnosed with cancer this year, with her head partially blocking his face. Meanwhile, the rest of the family appeared clearly framed and fully visible in the photo. Alongside the image, Joe wrote in the caption, "Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with joy."

Still, social media users zeroed in on Joe’s placement almost immediately. "Why are you in the back, blocked by Jill?" one person asked, while another commented, "I think it’s disrespectful to put the eldest family member in the back of a photo taken for the former president’s social media.” “Hunter is the alpha now,” a third wrote. “Kinda looks like the family is pushing him out too. A sad ending to a long career,” another suggested.

Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love. pic.twitter.com/OB5GouvxTJ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2025 Source: @JoeBiden/X

The awkward moment comes just days after Hunter made headlines for publicly criticizing his father’s presidency in a revealing new interview. Appearing on the Monday, December 22, episode of "The Shawn Ryan Show," Hunter opened up about what he believes Joe got wrong during his time in office — calling out his immigration policy and the U.S.' withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Source: MEGA Fans noticed the former president was barely visible in the background of the Christmas photo.

The 55-year-old businessman took aim at immigration issues, saying, "We need vibrant immigration...but we don’t want immigrants that are coming here illegally, draining us of resources, and being prioritized above people that are actual, literal heroes, that are still recovering from 21, 20 years of endless war — or anybody else in our society."

Source: MEGA Joe Biden's son Hunter recently criticized his dad in a new interview.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, roughly 60 percent of the 2.4 million immigrants who entered the U.S. during Joe’s presidency did so illegally. Hunter also claimed the Biden administration had reached an agreement with Republicans on a border bill — until politics got in the way. "Then Donald Trump stepped in six months before the [2024] election, and told [Republicans] that he was gonna primary every single one of them that voted for that, because we’re addicted to the problem," he said.

Source: MEGA Joe Biden was diagnosed with cancer this year.