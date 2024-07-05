'Christmas Came Early This Year': President Joe Biden Mocked for Shouting 'Ho, Ho, Ho' at White House 4th of July Celebration
President Joe Biden was mocked at the White House 4th of July celebration, during which he unexpectedly greeted people by saying, "Ho, ho, ho!" — a phrase commonly associated with Santa Claus and Christmas.
During the celebration, the 81-year-old president appeared on stage with Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
The VP told the crowd, “Happy 4th of July, everyone! Happy Independence Day! And today, as we celebrate freedom, as we celebrate the promise of America, we also celebrate and express our gratitude to our service members, to our veterans, to our military families.”
Joe then shouted, “Ho, ho, ho! Happy Independence Day!” He continued by rambling on about the founders and the importance of democracy in the upcoming election.
Soon after the speech, Doug, Kamala and Jill walked off-stage while Joe was slow to catch up.
Several users took to social media to mock the elderly commander-in-chief for his holiday mix-up, claiming Joe doesn't even know what day of the year it is.
Republican consultant Steve Guest took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to ask, “Does Joe Biden know how to celebrate the 4th of July?”
Another user commented, "At this rate, he'll be handing out Easter eggs on Thanksgiving. Perhaps he’ll confuse the nuclear codes with his lunch order next."
A third person shared a clip from the event, joking, "Christmas came early this year."
Serious discussions about Joe's mental capacity began after his disastrous performance at the June 27 CNN 2024 presidential debate.
During the live event, where the president faced his political rival, former President Donald Trump, he struggled to give complete and comprehensive answers while coming off as tired and old.
The situation has raised concerns not only among Joe's inner circle but also within the Democratic coalition/
Political analysts and Democratic operatives have been vocal about their apprehensions. Outlets quoted a party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while another quoted an adviser of prominent Democratic donors who was even more direct in their assessment of the situation, stating, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."
CNN political analyst Carl Bernstein revealed on Monday, July 1, that several people “very close to” Biden had been concerned about the president’s “cognitive decline” for more than a year.
Disney heiress and Democratic donor Abigail Disney also announced she would be withholding donations to the party until Biden drops out of the race.
