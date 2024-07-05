'Christmas Came Early This Year': President Joe Biden Mocked for Shouting 'Ho, Ho, Ho' at White House 4th of July Celebration

During the celebration, the 81-year-old president appeared on stage with Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The VP told the crowd, “Happy 4th of July, everyone! Happy Independence Day! And today, as we celebrate freedom, as we celebrate the promise of America, we also celebrate and express our gratitude to our service members, to our veterans, to our military families.”

Joe then shouted, “Ho, ho, ho! Happy Independence Day!” He continued by rambling on about the founders and the importance of democracy in the upcoming election.

Soon after the speech, Doug, Kamala and Jill walked off-stage while Joe was slow to catch up.