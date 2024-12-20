White House Emergency? President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris Cancel Christmas Plans as They're Seen 'Rushing Back' to Washington, D.C.
What's going on at the White House? President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris abruptly canceled their upcoming holiday plans and appear to be handling some sort of crisis at the nation's capital.
The public has grown concerned over whether there is an emergency underway after Harris' office released a statement on Thursday night updating her travel itinerary.
The message said Harris would "not travel to Los Angeles, CA, and will remain in Washington, D.C." after she had been scheduled to leave for the airport at 9:15 p.m. ET and land in Southern California at 11:35 p.m. PT.
While the White House has yet to address the concerning cancelation, Harris' office confirmed on Friday, December 20: "The Vice President will be in Washington, D.C. where she will receive briefings and conduct internal meetings with staff. These meetings will be closed press."
Viral videos later surfaced of Harris' motorcade "rushing back to the White House," per a social media post.
The update comes after reports revealed President Biden had also returned back to the White House and would no longer be spending Christmas at home in Delaware.
It is unclear what Biden and Harris’ reasonings were for returning to the White House, though the internet has already run rampant with theories about what could be going on.
One potential explanation could have to do with threats of a partial government shutdown, as Congress has yet to come to an agreement on a funding bill.
The countdown for Congress is officially on, as lawmakers have less than 24 hours to pass a temporary measure in order to keep all federal agencies open.
If the House cannot pass a funding law by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, the federal government will run out of money over the weekend, causing many state employees to be sent home and others forced to work without pay.
House Republicans failed to pass a stopgap funding bill on Thursday after initiating it as a result of pressures from President-elect Donald Trump.
235 members of the House voted against the bill — including 38 Republicans — meaning they didn’t reach the necessary two-thirds majority vote for the bill to pass.
Republicans and Democrats initially settled upon a bipartisan agreement in order to keep the government open, however, Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance went on vicious rants via Truth Social ridiculing the bipartisan package.
In response, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released an official statement, which read: "Republicans need to stop playing politics with this bipartisan agreement or they will hurt hard-working Americans and create instability across the country."