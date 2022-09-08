U.S. President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden Issue Statement On Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

The 46th President and the lifelong educator went on to emphasize how the monarch connected so deeply with her people as they watched her life unfold in the public eye throughout the decades.

"She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection — whether they heard her on the radio as a young princess speaking to the children of the United Kingdom, or gathered around their televisions for her coronation, or watched her final Christmas speech or her Platinum Jubilee on their phones," they continued. "And she, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service."