Devastated Prince Harry Arrived Too Late To Say Goodbye To Queen Elizabeth

Though Prince Harry stopped everything once he heard about Queen Elizabeth's declining health, it's being reported that he wasn't able to make it to the 96-year-old's bedside in time before she took her final breath.

The Duke of Sussex was in London to attend the WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 8, but once he was informed of the crisis, he hopped on a plane and headed to Scotland, where the matriarch was residing at her Balmoral estate.