“No, never done that. And so this is really interesting because I say to people all the time, I’m never by myself. It is rare that I am by myself,” she shared.

“Last week I was on vacation, which is really wild to say,” she said of her New York getaway.

“It was actually really lovely. Slept in a little bit. And there was one of the days where the president called me and he was looking for me. So he called. He called me on my phone and I was not looking at my work phone. And all sudden I got a call in my personal phone and my assistant was like, ‘Hey, the president is looking for you.’ And I was like, Oh, I guess he wouldn’t know that, you know, who’s on vacation,” she continued.