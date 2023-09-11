Joe Biden's Big Mistake: President Once Forgot Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Went on Vacation
Talk about awkward! White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed that President Joe Biden once forgot she went on vacation, forcing her to answer her phone and chat with the commander-in-chief.
During an interview with Vogue, Jean-Pierre was asked if she can ever put her phone down in her busy job.
“No, never done that. And so this is really interesting because I say to people all the time, I’m never by myself. It is rare that I am by myself,” she shared.
“Last week I was on vacation, which is really wild to say,” she said of her New York getaway.
“It was actually really lovely. Slept in a little bit. And there was one of the days where the president called me and he was looking for me. So he called. He called me on my phone and I was not looking at my work phone. And all sudden I got a call in my personal phone and my assistant was like, ‘Hey, the president is looking for you.’ And I was like, Oh, I guess he wouldn’t know that, you know, who’s on vacation,” she continued.
As a result, Jean-Pierre had to quickly chat with the president about what was going on.
“It’s OK for him not to know. And so it was really funny because he called, I picked up on my personal phone and of course, I had to be on it, Right. Because I can’t say to him, ‘Sir, I’m on vacation, you know, I know nothing.’ I had to be like, ‘Yes, sir,’ you know, and answer whatever question that he had,” she recalled.
“You’re never really off and you’re never really on vacation in these jobs. They are high-profile, big jobs. You’re working for the president of the United States. He can never really turn it off. So, therefore, you can’t really ever turn it off,” she added.
Jean-Pierre's story comes as people are concerned over Biden's ability to rule the country at 80 years old.
Despite the recent criticism, Biden hit back at critics, insisting he can do the job.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” Biden, 80, said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”