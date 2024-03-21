'I Can't Help You': President Joe Biden Mocks Donald Trump Over Money Issues in Civil Court Judgment Battle

The incident stems from a previous ruling in February, where Trump was ordered to pay a significant fine of $355 million for business fraud.

The penalty, with interest, now totals over $454 million. However, Trump's attempt to appeal the decision faces a major hurdle — the need to pay the full amount as a bond, which has proven to be a challenging task.

Trump's legal team described the situation as "practically impossible," with companies declining to act as sureties for the bond.