'The Worst Day for Donald': New York Attorney General Letitia James Found 'Smoking Gun' in Trump Fraud Case, Attorney Says

Jeffrey McConney, the former corporate controller of the Trump Organization, testified on Tuesday, November 21, contradicting previous testimony by stating that it was his understanding that Trump reviewed financial statements before they were finalized.

This contradicts Trump's previous claim that he had little involvement in preparing the annual net-worth statements.

"This was probably the worst day for Donald in the New York City fraud case," attorney Joe Gallina said during an interview with Mary Trump, the former president's estranged niece. "This was very simply the smoking gun Attorney General Letitia James was looking for."