'Put Grandpa to Bed': President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Revealing Plans to Build a Railroad 'From the Pacific Ocean Across the Indian Ocean'

After President Joe Biden revealed new plans to build a railroad, people couldn't help but weigh in on the interesting idea.

"We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean," Biden told the League of Conservation Voters at their annual dinner in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 14. "We have plans to build in Angola, one of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on, but I'm not. I'm going off script. I'm going to get in trouble."