'Put Grandpa to Bed': President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Revealing Plans to Build a Railroad 'From the Pacific Ocean Across the Indian Ocean'
After President Joe Biden revealed new plans to build a railroad, people couldn't help but weigh in on the interesting idea.
"We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean," Biden told the League of Conservation Voters at their annual dinner in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 14. "We have plans to build in Angola, one of the largest solar plants in the world. I could go on, but I'm not. I'm going off script. I'm going to get in trouble."
Of course, the president's remark was quickly ripped apart on social media.
"Bold initiative, Mr. President," one person wrote, while another said, ."That is going to be a heck of a railroad."
"Put Grandpa to bed," a third person stated.
This is hardly the first time Biden, 80, has been mocked — over the past few weeks, he's fallen over and forgotten people's names.
Though some are nervous to vote for him in the next election due to his age, California Governor Gavin Newsom believes the country is in good hands.
“I’m rooting for our president, and I have great confidence in his leadership,” Newsom told Sean Hannity in a new interview, which aired on Monday, June 12. “I know he’s capable. I see results … real results.”
- Karine Jean-Pierre Shuts Down Reporter Over Implication That Transgender Children Are a 'Safety' Issue: 'That Is a Dangerous Thing to Say'
- Karine Jean-Pierre Laughs When Asked if President Joe Biden 'Would Consider Pardoning' Donald Trump
- POTUS War: Donald Trump Labels Joe Biden the 'Most Corrupt President' After He 'Tried to Destroy American Democracy'
“Do you think he’s cognitively strong enough to be president?” the Fox News host asked Newsom.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I have conversations with him all the time, yes. And I’ll tell you what. I’m dead serious about that. I’ve talked to him when he’s been overseas. I’ve been in Air Force One, Marine One. I’ve been in the limo with him. I’ve spent time with him privately and publicly,” Newsom said.
“You never answered my question directly,” Hannity followed up. “How many times does your phone ping a day, people saying you need to get in this race because they agree with me that he’s not up to the job?”
“I see where you’re going with that, Sean. … I’m not answering,” Newsom replied.