President Joe Biden Falsely Claims He Ran for President While Serving as VP Under Barack Obama
Not again! While speaking at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount, N.C., President Joe Biden made a slew of false claims, including how his late son, Beau Biden, died while serving in the Iraq War, in addition to thinking he ran for president while serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama.
"You know, the bottom line is this – I ran for president – I ran for president for a basic reason. I hadn't planned on running again for president," the 80-year-old said.
"I had run when I was vice president, and then Barack and I spent eight years together, and then the new administration came in, and, in the meantime, things changed in our life and our family. I lost my son – we lost our son in Iraq. Anyway – I hadn't planned on running," he added.
This is hardly the first time the politician has claimed Beau passed away — in May, he said, “My son was a major in the US Army. We lost him in Iraq."
In November 2022, he also insisted he "lost his son in Iraq."
Beau tragically passed away from glioblastoma in May 2015 at Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Md.
As OK! previously reported, many are concerned about Biden's age and if he can do the job as president for the next couple of years.
Hillary Clinton even addressed the situation on May 20.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton stated. "But, you know, he has this great saying — and I think he's right — don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done. He doesn't get the credit yet for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff. So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that's what we should all hope for."