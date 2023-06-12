President Joe Biden Falsely Claims He Ran for President While Serving as VP Under Barack Obama

Not again! While speaking at Nash Community College in Rocky Mount, N.C., President Joe Biden made a slew of false claims, including how his late son, Beau Biden, died while serving in the Iraq War, in addition to thinking he ran for president while serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

"You know, the bottom line is this – I ran for president – I ran for president for a basic reason. I hadn't planned on running again for president," the 80-year-old said.

"I had run when I was vice president, and then Barack and I spent eight years together, and then the new administration came in, and, in the meantime, things changed in our life and our family. I lost my son – we lost our son in Iraq. Anyway – I hadn't planned on running," he added.