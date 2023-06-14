Joe Biden 'Is Capable' of Being President Despite Recent Criticism, Says Governor Gavin Newsom: 'I Have Great Confidence in His Leadership'

“Do you think he’s cognitively strong enough to be president?” the Fox News host asked Newsom.

“I have conversations with him all the time, yes. And I’ll tell you what. I’m dead serious about that. I’ve talked to him when he’s been overseas. I’ve been in Air Force One, Marine One. I’ve been in the limo with him. I’ve spent time with him privately and publicly,” Newsom said.

“You never answered my question directly,” Hannity fired back. “How many times does your phone ping a day, people saying you need to get in this race because they agree with me that he’s not up to the job?”

“I see where you’re going with that, Sean. … I’m not answering,” Newsom responded.