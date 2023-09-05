President Joe Biden Roasted Barack Obama for Not Swearing 'Properly,' New Book Reveals

"By the end of their presidency, Biden was so in sync with his boss that the pair had what the journalist Jonathan Alter described as 'secret code.' When Obama tipped back his chair in meetings, Biden took that as a cue to ask provocative questions that Obama wanted answered but didn’t want to raise himself for fear of shifting the tenor of a meeting," the excerpt from the book reads. "But Biden also chafed at the constraints of his job — and if Obama sometimes rolled his eyes at him, he would roll his own right back. There was the tinge of class rivalry to their gibes. The lunch-pail cornball and the effete professor culturally chafing each other."

"Biden told a friend that Obama didn’t know how to say f--- you properly, with the right elongation of vowels and the necessary hardness of his consonants; it was how they must curse in the ivory tower," the passage continues.