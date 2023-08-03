OK Magazine
Barack Obama Warns Joe Biden That Donald Trump Is 'a More Formidable Candidate Than Many Democrats Realize' During Secret Lunch Meeting

Aug. 3 2023

Barack Obama apparently had a stern talk with President Joe Biden about what his future in the White House looks like.

According to The Washington Post, the former president, 61, warned him that Donald Trump has a powerful following. Washington Post White House reporter Tyler Pager wrote about the private lunch, which was held in June.

According to two sources, Obama "voiced concern about Donald Trump’s political strengths — including an intensely loyal following, a Trump-friendly conservative media ecosystem and a polarized country — underlining his worry that Trump could be a more formidable candidate than many Democrats realize."

As a result, Obama "promised to do all he could to help the president get reelected," which, Pager added, "was a welcome gesture for the White House at a time when Biden is eager to lock down promises of help from top Democrats."

"The White House said there was no specific agenda for the June 27 meeting," Pager wrote, though the two spoke about how Trump is doing in the polls and how much of a hold he has over his loyal supporters.

"During their lunch, Obama made it clear his concerns were not about Biden’s political abilities, but rather a recognition of Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party," the report stated.

Pager noted how Obama managed to win prior elections.

"He also appeared in nontraditional settings aimed at connecting with young voters, such as ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football, collaborations with TikTok influencers and an interview during the NBA Finals," Pager wrote.

As OK! previously reported, people are nervous Biden is losing it as he is only getting older.

However, Biden doesn't think it is an issue.

"Mr. President: you’ve often said when people ask you about your age, 'Just watch me.' And I think a lot of people do watch you and are impressed," Fareed Zakaria stated to the 80-year-old commander-in-chief. "But many of these people do say — and these are ardent supporters of yours — the next thing he should do is step aside and let another generation of Democrats take the baton. Why are they wrong?"

"I think we're at an inflection point. I think the world is changing," Biden replied. "I think I there is one thing that comes with age, if you’re being honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom. I think we’re on the cusp of being able to make significant positive changes in the world. I really, honest to god do."

