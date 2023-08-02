Donald Trump Jr. Insists the Timing of His Father's Third Indictment Proves the Government Is 'Trying to Interfere With the Election'
Donald Trump Jr. believes the indictments his father is being hit with are all a tactic to prevent the ex-POTUS from running in and winning the 2024 presidential election.
The former First Son aired out his allegations while appearing on Newsmax on Tuesday, August 1, just hours after Donald Trump received his third indictment.
Donald's most recent indictment was due to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his relation to the 2021 Capitol attacks.
According to RadarOnline.com, when host Rob Schmitt asked Donald Jr. why the businessman was only just now facing trouble, he replied, "Because he's leading in the polls. Because they're afraid of him becoming president and dismantling the uni-party, dismantling the deep state. I don't believe in this level of coincidence anymore."
"They're doing this to interfere in the election," he declared. "We're living in a banana republic."
Nonetheless, Donald Jr. assured supporters that his father is "doing great" amidst the chaos.
That same day, the "Triggered With Don Jr." podcast host tweeted about the timing of the former commander-in-chief's indictments, claiming they always come after President Joe Biden or one of his family members have a scandal arise.
- Donald Trump Jr. Claims He's Been Blacklisted From Fox News Prior to Daddy Donald's 2024 Presidential Campaign
- Aubrey O'Day Insists Ex Donald Trump Jr. Isn't 'in the Same League' as Her Ex Pauly D: 'That Hurts'
- Donald Trump Jr. Roasted for Claiming It Will Be the 'End of Civilization' If Daddy Donald Is Indicted for January 6th Insurrection
"Anyone else noticing a pattern here? The corrupt beurocrats [sic] of the Biden regime charge Trump literally the day after every single disastrous Biden crime family story," said Donald Jr. "Rather than looking into the millions sent to the Biden's [sic] their kids and their grandkids from virtually all of our enemies they go after their political enemies."
"There's no such thing as this much coincidence and if you've been paying attention, you will realize that we have become a banana republic," he emphasized. "Truly disgusting."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Donald himself sent a message to his supporters via Truth Social.
"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE. THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS," he wrote on August 2. "AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. I LOVE YOU ALL!!!"