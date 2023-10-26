OK Magazine
Donald Trump Is 'Unfazed and Happy' Despite Mounting Legal Woes: 'He's Acting Like Nothing's Wrong'

By:

Oct. 26 2023, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Though Donald Trump's serious legal woes only continue to mount, a source claimed the former president isn't too concerned.

"Trump’s in Trump Tower, unfazed and happy," the insider declared to a news outlet on Thursday, October 26.

Donald Trump is allegedly unbothered by his legal troubles.

"He’s acting like nothing’s wrong," the insider added. "He’s projecting strength and seems on top of the world, not nervous or anxious."

However, that didn't seem to be the case on Wednesday, October 25, as the businessman, 77, stormed out of a NYC courtroom amid his civil fraud trial.

The ex-POTUS has been hit with four indictments this year.

According to a source, the incident went down when his former fixer Michael Cohen gave inconsistent answers when asked if Trump directly instructed him to inflate the value of his assets. In response, Trump's lawyers requested a "directed verdict" in Trump's favor, but their motion was denied.

The ex-president then stated, "I'm leaving," and fled the room, with people gasping in reaction. Secret Service followed Trump out the door.

"The witness just admitted that we won the trial," he told a reporter outside. "And the judge should end this trial immediately."

Michael Cohen previously acted as Trump's fixer.

Trump has denied inflating his assets and targeted Cohen, 57, the day before the hearing.

"He's a felon who served a lot of time for lying, and we’re gonna just go in and see him," the former reality star told journalists. "He’s a liar trying to get a better deal for himself, but its not going to work."

The attorney ignored his words and gave reporters his own statement. "This is not about Donald Trump versus Michael Cohen, or Michael Cohen versus Donald Trump," he said. "This is about accountability, plain and simple, and we leave it up to Judge [Arthur F.] Engoron in order to make all of the determinations on that."

Trump claimed he's never inflated his assets.

As OK! reported, Trump has received four indictments this year, though on Monday, October 23, he bizarrely denied being in any legal trouble.

"Mr. President, you said Sidney Powell wasn’t your attorney — are you concerned that you won’t be covered by attorney-client privilege?” a reporter questioned the ex-POTUS, referring to the attornmey who pled guilty in a trial over trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

"No, not at all. We did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong," he responded. "This is all Biden, indictments and impeachments and this is all about Biden, he can’t do anything right. The only thing they know how to do is cheat in elections and election fraud. This is all by himself."

"All of these indictments that you see ... I was never indicted. Practically never heard the word. It wasn’t a word that registered," he concluded.

Page Six reported on Trump being unbothered by his legal woes.

