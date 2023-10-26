Donald Trump Is 'Unfazed and Happy' Despite Mounting Legal Woes: 'He's Acting Like Nothing's Wrong'

Trump has denied inflating his assets and targeted Cohen, 57, the day before the hearing.

"He's a felon who served a lot of time for lying, and we’re gonna just go in and see him," the former reality star told journalists. "He’s a liar trying to get a better deal for himself, but its not going to work."

The attorney ignored his words and gave reporters his own statement. "This is not about Donald Trump versus Michael Cohen, or Michael Cohen versus Donald Trump," he said. "This is about accountability, plain and simple, and we leave it up to Judge [Arthur F.] Engoron in order to make all of the determinations on that."