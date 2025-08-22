Politics Joe Biden Spokesman Shockingly Testifies He Only Spoke to the Former President Twice as Autopen Investigation Heats Up Source: mega The investigation into Joe Biden's use of an autopen is heating up! Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., was questioned by reporters after Ian Sams, the former spokesperson for Joe Biden, testified in front of Congress that he only spoke with the ex-president twice during the four years Biden was in command, from 2020 until 2024. Sams’ shocking testimony shed light on what exactly happened in the White House during the Biden administration, specifically the tail end of his presidency when he was accused of using an autopen to sign executive orders and pardons.

'Who Was Operating the Oval Office?'

Source: mega The Biden administration is being investigated for the use of an autopen.

“If the White House spokesperson was being shielded from the president of the United States, who was operating the Oval Office?” Comer asked reporters on Thursday, August 21. “He communicated with Joe Biden two times,” Comer said, referring to Sams’ disclosed testimony. “He saw Joe Biden — talked to Joe Biden — two times the entire stint as White House spokesperson, but yet he would, every day, tweet and issue statements from the podium of the White House.”

'The Most Informative Deposition We've Had Thus Far'

Source: mega James Comer said Ian Sams provided the 'most informative deposition we've had thus far' for the investigation.

Comer credited Sams for giving “the most informative transcribed interview/deposition we’ve had thus far” for the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the speculated cover-up of Biden’s autopen use as a result of his mental decline. After Sams’ admittance in front of Congress, Comer came forward to clarify the former White House spokesperson had a total of four interactions with Biden — two directly in person, one virtually and another via phone call.

Ian Sams' History in the White House

Source: mega Ian Sams worked for Joe Biden as his spokesperson from mid-2022 until August 2024.

Sams worked as a spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s Office from mid-2022 until August 2024. He then went to work for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, meaning he was not present in the White House during the time in which the Biden administration is being accused of signing unapproved orders and hiding realities of the former president’s health. Comer, nonetheless, told reporters that Sams’ “testimony raises serious questions about who is truly calling the shots in the White House,” adding, “We will continue to press for answers to ensure full transparency for the American people.”

