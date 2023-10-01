President Joe Biden's 'Physical and Mental Capacity Seem to Diminish With Each Passing Month,' Retired Army General Claims

Retired U.S. Army General Paul Vallely told an outlet, "Biden’s physical and mental capacity seem to diminish with each passing month," before adding that he felt it was "embarrassing to have a leader who appears so infirm on the world stage."

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who is a longevity expert, also claimed Biden's appearance had notably changed in the last two years.

"If you look at his face, you will see significantly increased wrinkling and loss of facial fat," Mirkin pointed out. "Both of which Bare indicators of advanced aging."