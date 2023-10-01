President Joe Biden's 'Physical and Mental Capacity Seem to Diminish With Each Passing Month,' Retired Army General Claims
President Joe Biden's ability to lead the country has been called into question by both Democrats and Republicans after repeated on-air gaffes and suffering several physical falls.
Although Biden himself has assured the public that he feels fit to run in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, others feel he would be fighting a losing battle.
Retired U.S. Army General Paul Vallely told an outlet, "Biden’s physical and mental capacity seem to diminish with each passing month," before adding that he felt it was "embarrassing to have a leader who appears so infirm on the world stage."
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who is a longevity expert, also claimed Biden's appearance had notably changed in the last two years.
"If you look at his face, you will see significantly increased wrinkling and loss of facial fat," Mirkin pointed out. "Both of which Bare indicators of advanced aging."
Meanwhile, Dr. Carole Lieberman, who works as a forensic psychiatrist in Beverly Hills and has experience in determining mental competency, noted that his "memory loss or lapses, rambling speech, poor impulse control and irritability" are becoming worse.
As OK! previously reported, the 80-year-old has been caught on camera appearing to fall asleep at events and flubbing major facts, from referring to his wife as the vice president and mixing up Ukraine and Iran to claiming that his son died in Iraq.
"The nightmare scenario is we get past the nominating process with President Biden as the nominee, and then he's no longer able to continue," an anonymous Democratic lawmaker told the outlet.
"The stress of the challenges Biden faces is assuredly pushing Joe to the edge and raising his blood pressure," a separate insider spilled. "It's tragic. He's wasting away in office rather than receiving the care he deserves."
This comes after OK! reported that the president's personal team has been hard at work to find ways to keep him from stumbling and falling in public.
"Democrats, including some in the administration, are terrified that Biden will have a bad fall — with a nightmare scenario of it happening in the weeks before the November 2024 election," a recent report read. "Some senior Democrats privately have been frustrated with Biden’s advance team for months, citing the [Air Force Academy] sandbag incident and noting that the president often appears not to know which direction to go after he speaks at a podium."
The National Enquirer reported the expert comments and source quotes.