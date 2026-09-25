Joe Giudice Says Daughter Milania's Struggles After Friend’s Death Are 'Incredibly Painful' and Complex Following Airport Breakdown

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Joe Giudice is coming to the defense of Milania Giudice as she mourns her childhood friend. The father spoke out after his daughter, 20, allegedly had a "mental breakdown" at Tampa International Airport on September 23 after being released from St. Anthony's Hospital amid "suicidal thoughts." "Milania is a good girl," Joe said of the incident. "She has a big heart, she loves deeply, and she cares enormously about the people in her life. She is also young and going through a very difficult period right now."

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Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM Milania Giudice mourned the death of her friend Victoria Zardoya.

Milania recently mourned the death of Victoria Zardoya, who passed away in July following injuries sustained from a fall. “Losing someone you love is incredibly painful, and grief does not have a timeline,” Joe pointed out in a statement to Page Six. “She has been trying to process that loss while also dealing with the pressures that come with growing up in the public eye.” The father pleaded with the public to give Milania grace and noted that "difficult moments" and unfortunate incidents "do not define" who she really is.

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'There Have Been Difficult Moments'

Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM Milania Giudice's dad said the moments do not define her.

"I know my daughter," he explained. "I know her heart, and I know that what people may see from the outside does not tell the whole story of what someone is experiencing privately." “I love my daughter, and I will always stand beside her,” he added. “As her father, my priority is making sure my daughter knows that she is loved and supported." Joe, who shares daughters Gia, Milania, Audriana and Gabriella with The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice, noted that all of Milania's loved ones have rallied around her.

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Source: @JOE.GIUDICE/INSTAGRAM Joe Giudice shares Gia, Milania, Audriana and Gabriella with Teresa Giudice.

“Our family is doing everything we can to be there for her and give her the support and space she needs right now,” he stated. His comments came after Milania posted a since-deleted exchange with her mother and her sister, Gia, in which she filmed them being escorted by police. "This is what we do now? This is what we do now?" Milania asked over and over again while pointing the camera at her family, seemingly in the aftermath of her alleged breakdown.

Milania Giudice's 'Airport Breakdown'

Source: @MILANIA.GGIUDICE/INSTAGRAM Milania Giudice filmed her mother and her sister in an airport.