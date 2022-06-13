Jersey Showdown! Joe Gorga Gets Into Screaming Match With Tenant
Joe Gorga is fired up! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 42, got into a heated exchange on Thursday, June 13, with a tenant in one of his Hawthorne apartment buildings after he claimed the tenant hasn't paid rent since 2018.
In video footage recorded by the tenant and obtained by TMZ, Joe accused the occupant of not forking over rent payments for nearly four years. The tenant spat back that he has been making payments to the reality star via the state in the form of COVID-19 relief.
While the tenant continued to film Joe, the businessman flipped the script and started filming the anonymous man from his vantage point. The tenant went on to warn Joe that he will call the police if the argument continues.
“Next time don’t come at me with a sledgehammer, I’m going to put a restraining order," the renter yelled at Joe at one point during the verbal altercation before the Bravo star got back into his vehicle.
Joe's attorney W. Peter Ragan told the outlet that the renter allegedly owes almost $50,000 in rent dating back to October 2018. The lawyer claimed Joe collected about $40,000 in emergency assistance from the state.
According to Joe's representative Mike Martocci, the father-of-three did not want to throw the renter out at first. However, he has now filed eviction papers to get the man tossed out of the apartment building.
Per the outlet, the mystery tenant is a restaurant manager who lost his job during COVID and has been trying to make ends meet.
Joe is no stranger to confrontation. The fan favorite house-husband along with his wife, Melissa Gorga, and his sister, Teresa Giudice, have been putting their family disputes on television for years.
"I think by now I'm used to it and used to the highs and lows of being on this show," Gorga exclusively told OK! about allowing cameras behind their closed doors. "For me, personally, it always runs a little deeper because Jersey is a family show. It's about the highs and lows of having a sister in law and the brother and sister relationship."