Melissa Gorga Spills Tea On 'Freeing' 'RHONJ' Reunion & Trying Family Dynamics

"I think by now I'm used to it and used to the highs and lows of being on this show," Gorga candidly says of her reunion recuperation. "For me, personally, it always runs a little deeper because Jersey is a family show. It's about the highs and lows of having a sister in law and the brother and sister relationship."

"It's what makes the show so great and what makes our franchise a little bit special," the Envy boutique owner notes. "But it's also what makes it really difficult to go through."

