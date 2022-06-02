Melissa Gorga Spills Tea On 'Freeing' 'RHONJ' Reunion & Trying Family Dynamics
Melissa Gorga is recovering after a wild season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
The Bravo star exclusively spoke with OK! after the intense three-part Season 12 reunion where she and husband Joe Gorga butted heads with his sister, Teresa Giudice.
"I think by now I'm used to it and used to the highs and lows of being on this show," Gorga candidly says of her reunion recuperation. "For me, personally, it always runs a little deeper because Jersey is a family show. It's about the highs and lows of having a sister in law and the brother and sister relationship."
"It's what makes the show so great and what makes our franchise a little bit special," the Envy boutique owner notes. "But it's also what makes it really difficult to go through."
While other housewives can leave the drama on screen, Gorga says it's harder to do so for her and Giudice since they don't have the luxury of not seeing each other in the off season — as they have family ties that bind them.
"I always try to take a step back and try not to take things so personally because I take things extremely personally," she confesses. "This last reunion was just so open and honest and I felt it was very freeing for me to be honest."
The family dynamics between the Gorgas and Giudices resonate deeply with the Bravo audience members, who have seen the unit go through so many milestones in the series. "I think they really appreciate how vulnerable we are with our family issues," Gorga dishes. "The ups and the downs. Joe and I are that couple that people love to watch. They love to watch our banter and our playfulness. The way we are with our children. And they get to see us bump heads too."
"I think people appreciate that we are an open book and whatever we are going through, you are seeing it," The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star reveals.
And with the reunion and the season behind her, Gorga can put her efforts towards her latest business endeavor. The brunette beauty recently teamed up with Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn and the team at Angry Birds for their newest collection, Angry Birds Journey, which is set to launch June 16th. The reality stars will come together to play a real-life in-game event.
The Netflix star reached out to the Jersey girl to see if she would join the campaign with her. "I got involved through Christine," Gorga dishes of joining the new version of the hit game. "I knew that Christine was involved with it first and she was looking for someone who she could vibe with. It all came through her."
Sounds like a match in reality heaven!