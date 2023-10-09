Sophie Turner Sends Cryptic Message to Joe Jonas Amid Custody Drama
Sophie Turner is letting the world know how she's feeling amid her custody battle with Joe Jonas.
The Game of Thrones actress, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 8, for the first time since releasing the joint statement with her estranged husband, 34, about the end of their marriage. In the new update, Turner seemed to take inspiration from bestie Taylor Swift to reveal her current state of mind.
In the snap, the mother-of-two showed off a friendship bracelet that read "Fearless," a reference to the pop icon's second studio album and perhaps her vibe as she navigates the dramatic legal battle. However, just hours later, Turner deleted the post.
Swift, 33, has been super supportive of Turner during this difficult time, as the "Karma" vocalist gave up her NYC apartment to the Do Revenge star and her daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, while she and Jonas sort out custody issues.
"Taylor has opened her home to Sophie," an insider explained of the help from Swift. "Sophie is welcome there any time. Taylor continues to be a great friend."
As OK! previously reported, the DNCE rocker stunned the world when he filed for divorce from Turner on September 5. "Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'" the former pair said in a joint statement on September 6.
Despite vowing to have an "amicable" split, Turner sued Jonas for wrongful retention after claiming the former Disney Channel star would not hand over their children's passports so they could return with her to England.
"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," Jonas' attorney claimed in response. "When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Days later, the ex-couple agreed to keep their daughters in New York after signing an interim consent order on Monday, September 25, which forbade both parties from taking their kids out of state. In the hearing that followed, the blonde beauty proved she and the "Burning Up" singer originally planned to move their family to the U.K. and wanted to raise their children there.
People spoke to sources about Swift letting Turner stay at her NYC home.