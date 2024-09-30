Sophie Turner Says 'It's Such a Struggle Being a Single Mother' After Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner is opening up about the emotional toll of balancing motherhood and her career after her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star, who shares two daughters — Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2 — with her ex-husband, recently reflected on the challenges of single motherhood while discussing her role in the upcoming series Joan.

“It’s such a struggle being a single mother,” Turner, 28, told The Sunday Times while promoting the ITV drama. “Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter.”