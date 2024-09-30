Sophie Turner Says 'It's Such a Struggle Being a Single Mother' After Joe Jonas Divorce
Sophie Turner is opening up about the emotional toll of balancing motherhood and her career after her divorce from Joe Jonas.
The Game of Thrones star, who shares two daughters — Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2 — with her ex-husband, recently reflected on the challenges of single motherhood while discussing her role in the upcoming series Joan.
“It’s such a struggle being a single mother,” Turner, 28, told The Sunday Times while promoting the ITV drama. “Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter.”
In the six-part series, Turner plays Joan Hannington, Britain’s most notorious jewel thief. The role, she admitted, was a transformative experience, especially during such a pivotal time in her personal life.
“If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it,” she shared, explaining the resilience she’s had to muster both on-screen and off while raising her two girls.
“Joan gave me a lot of strength,” she said. “She also taught me how to do a good ring swap in a handbag.”
Turner later shared an update regarding her comments, stating: “I'd like to clarify that I was talking about the character of Joan that I play and was not referring to myself, which is obvious from the original interview in the Sunday Times culture section."
“I'm very fortunate person needs to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people — I applaud all single mothers doing it alone," the message concluded.
The media frenzy surrounding her divorce wasn’t kind to Turner, particularly when paparazzi photos of her at a wrap party for Joan surfaced.
As British Vogue previously covered in June, headlines suggested she was “partying without a care in the world,” while Jonas was depicted as the devoted dad, tending to their children.
“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” Turner admitted. “I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out…”
Turner didn’t shy away from addressing the immense pressure mothers face under public scrutiny. “There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood,” she said. “You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed.”
The actress also revealed the stress the situation had given her, saying she tortures herself over her every move as a mom.
“Mom guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mom and you’ve never been a partier,’” she expressed.
The 35-year-old singer and member of the Jonas Brothers filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.