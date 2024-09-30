or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sophie Turner
OK LogoNEWS

Sophie Turner Says 'It's Such a Struggle Being a Single Mother' After Joe Jonas Divorce

sophie turner expressed challenges mother
Source: mega

Sophie Turner admitted that she is struggling as a single mother after her divorce from Joe Jonas.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sophie Turner is opening up about the emotional toll of balancing motherhood and her career after her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star, who shares two daughters — Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2 — with her ex-husband, recently reflected on the challenges of single motherhood while discussing her role in the upcoming series Joan.

“It’s such a struggle being a single mother,” Turner, 28, told The Sunday Times while promoting the ITV drama. “Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way … but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter.”

Article continues below advertisement
sophie turner mother kids
Source: mega

Sophie Turner said in an interview she 'struggles' as a single mom of two girls.

In the six-part series, Turner plays Joan Hannington, Britain’s most notorious jewel thief. The role, she admitted, was a transformative experience, especially during such a pivotal time in her personal life.

“If I hadn’t been a mother, I don’t know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it,” she shared, explaining the resilience she’s had to muster both on-screen and off while raising her two girls.

Article continues below advertisement

“Joan gave me a lot of strength,” she said. “She also taught me how to do a good ring swap in a handbag.”

Article continues below advertisement

Turner later shared an update regarding her comments, stating: “I'd like to clarify that I was talking about the character of Joan that I play and was not referring to myself, which is obvious from the original interview in the Sunday Times culture section."

“I'm very fortunate person needs to have a lot of help around me, which is not the case for a lot of people — I applaud all single mothers doing it alone," the message concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

The media frenzy surrounding her divorce wasn’t kind to Turner, particularly when paparazzi photos of her at a wrap party for Joan surfaced.

MORE ON:
Sophie Turner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sophie turner after party joan
Source: mega

Headlines suggested she was 'partying without a care in the world.'

Article continues below advertisement

As British Vogue previously covered in June, headlines suggested she was “partying without a care in the world,” while Jonas was depicted as the devoted dad, tending to their children.

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas sophie turner split
Source: mega

Sophie Turner felt that there’s so much shame that comes with motherhood.

Article continues below advertisement

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life,” Turner admitted. “I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out…”

Turner didn’t shy away from addressing the immense pressure mothers face under public scrutiny. “There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood,” she said. “You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed.”

Article continues below advertisement
sophie turner mother struggling
Source: mega

Sophie Turner divorced from Jonas in September 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.

The actress also revealed the stress the situation had given her, saying she tortures herself over her every move as a mom.

“Mom guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mom and you’ve never been a partier,’” she expressed.

The 35-year-old singer and member of the Jonas Brothers filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.