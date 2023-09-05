Joe Jonas Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner, Singer States the Marriage Is 'Irretrievably Broken'

As OK! previously reported, Jonas, who is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers, was preparing to divorce the Game of Thrones star as they were having "serious problems" for the last six months, one insider revealed.

"It's been going on all summer. They have been trying to make it work but decided to go their separate ways in August. Joe is planning to file soon," another insider told The Messenger. "Distance was a huge factor as Joe has been busy on tour, and Sophie has been spending most of her time in the U.K. They have been incredibly unhappy and not on the same page while Joe's been touring. Sophie agreed that they have grown apart and have different priorities."