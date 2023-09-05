Joe Jonas Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner, Singer States the Marriage Is 'Irretrievably Broken'
After rumors swirled that Joe Jonas retained a divorce lawyer, the singer filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, TMZ confirmed on Tuesday, September 5.
According to the news outlet, the 34-year-old is asking for joint custody of their two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old, whose name has not been made public. The pair, who got married twice in 2019, have a prenup.
According to court documents, the Jonas Brothers member filed the paperwork in Miami on Tuesday and hired powerhouse celebrity attorney Tom Sasser.
The copies of the petition, obtained by Today, state that Jonas said the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”
The "Cake by the Ocean" crooner stated that the two kids he shares with the actress, 27, have been primarily residing with him, but he is seeking “shared parental responsibility” after the split.
As OK! previously reported, Jonas, who is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers, was preparing to divorce the Game of Thrones star as they were having "serious problems" for the last six months, one insider revealed.
"It's been going on all summer. They have been trying to make it work but decided to go their separate ways in August. Joe is planning to file soon," another insider told The Messenger. "Distance was a huge factor as Joe has been busy on tour, and Sophie has been spending most of her time in the U.K. They have been incredibly unhappy and not on the same page while Joe's been touring. Sophie agreed that they have grown apart and have different priorities."
Just one day before Jonas filed the paperwork, he was spotted wearing his wedding ring in an Instagram photo — and Turner, who told Elle in 2022 it was tough for her to adjust to living in the U.S., was even at his concert in Texas on Sunday, September 3.
"BREAKING UPDATE: not only is Joe wearing his ring tonight in AUSTIN BUT SOPHIE IS THERE I REPEAT SOPHIE IS IN THE BUILDING," the caption of a photo uploaded to social media read.