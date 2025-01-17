Joe Jonas Fans Left 'Confused' After Singer Dresses Up as a Woman in New Clip: 'I Thought This Was a Drag Queen'
On Thursday, January 17, the Jonas Brothers member shocked fans by posting a TikTok clip where he dressed as a woman.
“💅,” the 35-year-old father-of-two penned alongside the footage, where he lip-synced the words, “I'm going roller skating. Don't touch my stuff.”
In the surprising video, the actor wore a light brown bob, makeup and a low-cut, black satin top. The Camp Rock star’s followers then reacted to his look on social media.
“At first glance I thought this was a drag queen,” one person shared, while another added, “I’m confused what’s going on here…”
“Great Karen hair 😂,” another user joked, as one more questioned, “Why?????”
A fourth supporter noted, “I wasn’t expecting this at all,” while a fifth stated, “I did a double take to see if this was the real @joejonas account.”
As OK! previously reported, the single celeb last made headlines for another memorable video, as on December 19, Jonas uploaded a flirty clip to show off the ink on his thigh.
The footage displayed the Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam lead as he lifted his white robe and black underwear to reveal a tattoo of Chuckie from The Rugrats and an image of SpongeBob SquarePants. The SpongeBob tat is of the iconic character dressed up in marching band gear from the nostalgic 2005 episode "Band Geeks," where the sea sponge and his pals sing "Sweet Victory."
The clip reads, “You got tats, right?" to which Jonas cheekily wrote, "A couple 😏.”
Fans then raved over the sultry video of their fave childhood star.
"We need a tattoo tour 🙂↕️🔥,” one person said, while another penned, "Baby who turned the temperature hotter?🔥❤️🔥," referencing lyrics from the Jonas Brothers' song "Burnin' Up."
"This is my favorite VIDEO OF 2024 😏🔥," a third added.
The steamy social media content from Jonas came after he and his ex-wife, Sophie Turner, called it quits in 2023.
The Game of Thrones alum — who shares daughters Willa and Delphine with Jonas — recently discussed their divorce with Harper's Bazaar.
"I'm going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad," she shared. "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."
Turner has since moved on with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, while Jonas — who had a fling with model Stormi Bree in 2024 — is currently single.