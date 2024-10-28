Joe Jonas Thinks Sophie Turner's Birthday Post for Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Was a 'Slap in the Face' After Divorce: Source
How the tables have turned! Joe Jonas has reportedly been left hurt and alone after filing for divorce from his ex-wife Sophie Turner in September 2023.
The Game of Thrones star quickly moved on with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, shortly after Jonas submitted papers to legally end their four-year marriage.
While it was unclear how serious Turner and Pearson had become, the 28-year-old made it quite obvious things had heated up between the two after she called the British aristocrat her "angel" while gushing over him in a birthday post shared on Sunday, October 27.
In reaction to the mushy social media upload, friends of Jonas told a news publication the boy band member felt Turner's post "twisted the knife" in what has already been a rough year for the "Cake by the Ocean" singer.
"Joe feels like Sophie’s over the top birthday love post for Peregrine 'her angel' is a slap in the face considering she’s been with him since the moment Joe filed for divorce," one of Jonas' pals spilled regarding Turner, who was spotted kissing Pearson only one month after the father of her two children pulled the plug on their marriage.
The insider continued: "Everyone can see it for what it is now. He will always be a present and involved father, but it’s only been a month since they finalized. It’s strange that she went and twisted the knife by sharing how much she loves her new man so publicly like this."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to a second friend, Jonas is prepared for even more displays of public affection between Turner and Pearson, which the Disney Channel alum supposedly thinks she's doing to purposely hurt him.
"Joe anticipates more pettiness from Sophie as he almost expects her to do something or say something to try to make him feel bad," the source claimed. "Joe is trying to play it off as it comes and not get into it as it will ultimately turn against him if he reacts. He wants to continue to be the bigger man."
"Joe never wanted to be without the mother of his children, but unfortunately that wasn’t possible," the confidante confessed of Jonas — who shares his daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with Turner. "He wants to be a great dad and hopes that they can eventually get to a place where it isn't one ordeal after another."
The former flames — who tied the knot in 2019 — confirmed Jonas' divorce filing via Instagram last year, writing: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."
"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the rest of the message read.
Turner and Jonas first met after the Camp Rock star slid into the Dark Phoenix actress' direct messages on social media in 2016 — though they already had several mutual friends at the time who were trying to get the two together.
Daily Mail spoke to sources about Jonas and Turner.