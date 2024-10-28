Joe Jonas Thinks Sophie Turner's Birthday Post for Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Was a 'Slap in the Face' After Divorce: Source

"Joe feels like Sophie’s over the top birthday love post for Peregrine 'her angel' is a slap in the face considering she’s been with him since the moment Joe filed for divorce," one of Jonas' pals spilled regarding Turner, who was spotted kissing Pearson only one month after the father of her two children pulled the plug on their marriage.

The insider continued: "Everyone can see it for what it is now. He will always be a present and involved father, but it’s only been a month since they finalized. It’s strange that she went and twisted the knife by sharing how much she loves her new man so publicly like this."