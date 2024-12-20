or
Single Joe Jonas Flirtatiously Unveils Nostalgic Cartoon Tattoos on His Upper Thigh: Watch

Photo of Joe Jonas
Source: mega

Joe Jonas caught fans' attention with his latest post.

By:

Dec. 20 2024, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Joe Jonas isn't afraid to show some leg!

On Thursday, December 19, the singer uploaded an Instagram video to show off the nostalgic ink he has on one of his thighs.

In the single star's video, the dad-of-two stuck his leg out from under his white robe and lifted up his black underwear to reveal a tattoo of Chuckie from The Rugrats and an image of SpongeBob SquarePants dressed up in marching band gear from the classic 2005 episode "Band Geeks," where the character and his pals sing "Sweet Victory."

The text on the video reads, "You got tats, right?" to which he responded in his caption, "A couple 😏."

joe jonas secret cartoon tattoos thigh watch
Source: @joejonas/instagram

Joe Jonas showed off his thigh tattoos via social media.

Jonas' fans loved the reveal, with one person, commenting, "We need a tattoo tour 🙂‍↕️🔥."

"Baby who turned the temperature hotter?🔥❤️‍🔥," another wrote, referencing lyrics from the Jonas Brothers song "Burnin' Up."

"This is my favorite VIDEO OF 2024 😏🔥," declared a third supporter.

joe jonas secret cartoon tattoos thigh watch
Source: mega

The star is currently single.

The "Cake by the Ocean" crooner, 35, is currently single after divorcing the mother of his two kids, Sophie Turner, in 2023.

Though the two were initially embroiled in a nasty custody battle due to Jonas wanting to live in the U.S. while the actress, 28, wanted to reside in England, they eventually settled the matter privately. The split was finalized one year later.

MORE ON:
Joe Jonas

The Game of Thrones star recently discussed the drama with Harper's Bazaar.

"I'm going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad," the British beauty shared. "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."

joe jonas secret cartoon tattoos thigh watch
Source: mega

The singer filed for divorce in 2023 after marrying Sophie Turner in 2019.

Turner found love again with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, whom she first sparked dating rumors with in the fall of 2023.

In October, the mom-of-two posted a few PDA pictures of the two and captioned them, "Happy Birthday my angel pie 🥧 🎉 30, flirty and thriving 🎈."

joe jonas secret cartoon tattoos thigh watch
Source: mega;@sophiet/instagram

Turner has moved on with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

While Jonas has also moved on from their marriage — he briefly dated model Stormi Bree earlier this year — an insider claimed he was ticked off at his ex-wife's public declaration of love for her new beau.

"Joe feels like Sophie’s over the top birthday love post for Peregrine 'her angel' is a slap in the face considering she’s been with him since the moment Joe filed for divorce," the source spilled to a news outlet.

"Everyone can see it for what it is now. He will always be a present and involved father, but it’s only been a month since they finalized," the insider pointed out. "It’s strange that she went and twisted the knife by sharing how much she loves her new man so publicly like this."

